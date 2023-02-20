Court order issued over protest planned by SJB MPs

Court order issued over protest planned by SJB MPs

February 20, 2023   12:48 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an order preventing several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs from holding protest demonstrations, while causing inconvenience to pedestrians or vehicular traffic, the Police said.

The order also prevents the protestors from entering the President’s Office, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry premises or the Galle Face area, according to police.

The court order was issued following a request made by Fort Police pertaining to a protest march planned by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to be staged later today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

'Janaraja Perahera' parades the streets after 35 years

'Janaraja Perahera' parades the streets after 35 years

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President discusses pressing issues during meeting with a group of youths (English)

President discusses pressing issues during meeting with a group of youths (English)

Water tariffs to be increased? (English)

Water tariffs to be increased? (English)

People should urge the government to hold elections - Sajith Premadasa (English)

People should urge the government to hold elections - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Ruwan Wijewardene promises to reduce electricity tariffs by end of 2023 (English)

Ruwan Wijewardene promises to reduce electricity tariffs by end of 2023 (English)