Court order issued over protest planned by SJB MPs

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an order preventing several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs from holding protest demonstrations, while causing inconvenience to pedestrians or vehicular traffic, the Police said.

The order also prevents the protestors from entering the President’s Office, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry premises or the Galle Face area, according to police.

The court order was issued following a request made by Fort Police pertaining to a protest march planned by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to be staged later today.