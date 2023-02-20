Death toll climbs in fatal Norton Bridge bus accident

Police have recovered the body of another individual who was killed following the fatal bus accident that had occurred along the Norton Bridge - Diyagala road last night (Feb. 19) when the bus had toppled down a precipice increasing the death toll from the incident to three.

The 33-year-old victim has been identified as Dilan Kaushalya, and a resident of the Kalupe area of Hikkaduwa, the police said.

Earlier, two females were reported dead after the bus carrying a group of pilgrims toppled down a precipice in Norton Bridge area of Nuwara Eliya District.

The two deceased females, aged 26 and 30, have been identified to be the residents of the Bandarawela and Telijjawila areas, according to police.

Police mentioned that the bus, which had been returning from a pilgrimage to Sri Pada, was carrying 28 passengers, according to the statements made by the passengers of the bus.

Meanwhile, 27 pilgrims who were injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital, however two females were pronounced dead on admission.

Police and the officers of Laxapana army camp had initiated an operation in search of the missing individual, since only 27 out of the 28 passengers were found, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Talduwa said.

SSP Nihal Talduwa mentioned that subsequently the body of the 33-year-old male was found under the bus.

As per reports, the bus had fallen nearly 225 feet down the precipice after it veered off the road.

The bodies of three deceased individuals have been placed at the mortuary of Dikoya Base Hospital, while the post-mortem examinations will be carried out today (Feb. 20).

The injured people include 14 females and 11 males, including the driver and the assistant of the bus, and they are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, the police said.

Five of the 25 injured individuals, who are in critical condition, have been referred to Nawalapitiya and Kandy hospitals.

The group reportedly included workers of a factory located in Ratmalana and they had left on a pilgrimage to Sri Pada on Saturday (Feb. 18).