Indictments served against ex-deputy minister Sarana Gunawardena in corruption case

The Colombo High Court has ordered former deputy minister Sarana Gunawardene to be released on bail, following the serving of indictments over the charges of misusing three vehicles belonging to the National Lottery Board (NLB), while serving as its chairman.

Accordingly, Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte ordered the former deputy minister to be released under a cash bail of Rs. 30,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Later, the court has also ordered the case to be recalled for the pretrial conference on March 23.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption had filed this case against Sarana Gunawardene over the corruption charges of causing a loss of Rs. 3,510,000 to the government by misusing three vehicles of the NLB, while serving as its Chairman during the period from August 01, 2006 to July 31, 2007.