Election Comm. files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls

The Election Commission has filed a motion before the Supreme Court citing difficulties including inadequate funds to hold the 2023 Local Government elections on 09 March.



The Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that the activities related to holding the Local Government (LG) election have been hampered due to the non-availability of sufficient funds and other facilities.

Accordingly, the commission has also informed the Supreme Court that there is a difficult situation to fulfill the pledge given before the Supreme Court that it will take steps to conduct the LG polls as scheduled.

This has been informed in a motion filed by the Election Commission with the Supreme Court.