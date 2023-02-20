CSEs ASPI records massive gain

CSEs ASPI records massive gain

February 20, 2023   03:20 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has recorded a massive gain of 233.97 points to close at 9,082.33 points at the end of trading today (Feb. 20).

This is an increase of 2.64 percent. According to reports, the massive gain was recorded as a result of increased investor interest in the banking sector. 

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index has also gone up by 65.04 points (2.40%) to close at 2,777.78 points today. 

Today’s total turnover was recorded as Rs. 2.27 billion while the share volume was over 98 million. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts

Paddy farmers resorting to manual harvesting due to high machinery costs

Paddy farmers resorting to manual harvesting due to high machinery costs

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23

Sajith hits out at JVP's policies, urges voters against any ' red experiment '

Sajith hits out at JVP's policies, urges voters against any ' red experiment '

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00