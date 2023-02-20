The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has recorded a massive gain of 233.97 points to close at 9,082.33 points at the end of trading today (Feb. 20).

This is an increase of 2.64 percent. According to reports, the massive gain was recorded as a result of increased investor interest in the banking sector.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index has also gone up by 65.04 points (2.40%) to close at 2,777.78 points today.

Today’s total turnover was recorded as Rs. 2.27 billion while the share volume was over 98 million.