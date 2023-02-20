Police fire tear gas at SJB protest in Colombo

February 20, 2023   03:28 pm

Police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest march organized by the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) near Technical Junction in Maradana, a short while ago.

The protest march had been organized by the SJB against the alleged attempts by the government to postpone the 2023 Local Government Election. 

Meanwhile Olcott Mawatha in Pettah, Colombo has been closed off completely by the police due to the protest march.

Therefore, the police had urged motorists to use alternative routes in order to avoid traffic congestion.

Meanwhile the Colombo Fort Magistrate earlier today issued an order preventing several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs from holding protest demonstrations, while causing inconvenience to pedestrians or vehicular traffic.

The order also prevents the protestors from entering the President’s Office, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry premises or the Galle Face area, according to police.

The court order was issued following a request made by Fort Police pertaining to the protest march planned by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

