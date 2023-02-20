Father of two killed in accident near Nawalapitiya Hospital

Father of two killed in accident near Nawalapitiya Hospital

February 20, 2023   05:51 pm

A father of two has been killed in a road accident that took place in front of Nawalapitiya Hospital this morning (Feb. 20).

Ada Derana reporter said that the accident had occurred at around 9.15 a.m., while a van travelling from Nawalapitiya to Kothmale was entering a byway.  

At that time, the concerned person had fallen on the ground after being hit by the mirror of the van and was subsequently run over by the same vehicle.

The 59-year-old victim has been identified as S.P. Herath, who is a resident of the Bawwagama new national apartment complex in Nawalapitiya.

Nawalapitiya Police revealed that the incident has taken place as a result of the reckless driving by the van driver and that measures will be taken to arrest him.

