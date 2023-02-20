Suspect arrested with cache of sharp weapons

Suspect arrested with cache of sharp weapons

February 20, 2023   07:45 pm

Police have seized a stock of sharp weapons hidden in a house in the Kalipulla Watta area of Dharmarama Road in Dematagoda, and also apprehended the house owner, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) said.

Police have also taken 13 swords into custody, which were found in the suspect’s house.

The stock of weapons have been found during a raid carried out in accordance with a tip-off received by the OIC of the Organized Crimes Unit of the Colombo Crimes Division, that drug trafficking is carried out from within the house in question.

During police interrogations, the house owner has stated that two bearded young men left the bag in which the stock of weapons was packed by mentioning the name of Varuna Lakmal Madhuranga, the brother of an organized criminal infamously named “Parippua” in Wellampitiya, and that he had said to keep them there about two weeks ago. 

They had also allegedly mentioned that they would come back to take the bag.

A police officer stated that Varuna Lakmal Madhuranga has been remanded in custody after being arrested over attacking an individual to death at the ‘Lakhiru Sewana’ apartment complex in Dematagoda.

The 53-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before courts, the police said.

