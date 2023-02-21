Govt to cut down the number of welfare beneficiaries?

The government is going to reduce the number of individuals eligible to receive social welfare benefits through surveys conducted across the country, says the Development Officers’ Service Union.

The secretary of the union, R.M. Ranjith Bandara mentioned that the government is carrying out a survey by deploying their officials stating that it is for the selection of qualified candidates.

He also expressed that the union has launched a strike protesting against the relevant survey which has been named “Selection of welfare beneficiaries – 2022”.

Furthermore, Mr. Bandara pointed out that the government is further forcing the officials to carry out the survey, stressing that the chairman of the Social Welfare Board has also made it very clear during a discussion with them that a large number of welfare beneficiaries are going to be deducted.

“They are trying to cut all the social benefits or the social welfare allowances that are currently being provided to our people, especially the ‘Samurdhi’ subsidies, elderly allowance and cancer allowance, based on the directives of the World Bank. But they interpret this procedure as providing social benefits.”

Mr. Ranjith Bandara further stressed that there will be a huge deduction in welfare benefits in the country, once this survey is completed, highlighting that it could be up to 70% - 80%.