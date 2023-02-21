Govt to cut down the number of welfare beneficiaries?

Govt to cut down the number of welfare beneficiaries?

February 21, 2023   09:39 am

The government is going to reduce the number of individuals eligible to receive social welfare benefits through surveys conducted across the country, says the Development Officers’ Service Union. 

The secretary of the union, R.M. Ranjith Bandara mentioned that the government is carrying out a survey by deploying their officials stating that it is for the selection of qualified candidates.

He also expressed that the union has launched a strike protesting against the relevant survey which has been named “Selection of welfare beneficiaries – 2022”.

Furthermore, Mr. Bandara pointed out that the government is further forcing the officials to carry out the survey, stressing that the chairman of the Social Welfare Board has also made it very clear during a discussion with them that a large number of welfare beneficiaries are going to be deducted.

“They are trying to cut all the social benefits or the social welfare allowances that are currently being provided to our people, especially the ‘Samurdhi’ subsidies, elderly allowance and cancer allowance, based on the directives of the World Bank. But they interpret this procedure as providing social benefits.”

Mr. Ranjith Bandara further stressed that there will be a huge deduction in welfare benefits in the country, once this survey is completed, highlighting that it could be up to 70% - 80%.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Economic Commission to be established to facilitate local & foreign investments - President(English)

Economic Commission to be established to facilitate local & foreign investments - President(English)

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23 (English)

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23 (English)

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections (English)

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.20

Final 30 competitors of Derana's 'Api Wawamu' programme

Final 30 competitors of Derana's 'Api Wawamu' programme

President declares open Sri Lanka's first migratory bird park and eco-tourism zone in Hanthane

President declares open Sri Lanka's first migratory bird park and eco-tourism zone in Hanthane

Election Commission files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls

Election Commission files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls