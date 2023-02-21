Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election

The opposition MPs launched a protest in Parliament today (Feb. 21) during the parliamentary session, demanding that steps be taken to conduct the Local Government (LG) Election.

As a result of this, the Speaker had adjourned the parliament until 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 22).

The parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. this morning under the chairmanship of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, following the decision of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to convene the parliament from today to February 24.

It had been scheduled to hold debates on several orders related to the bills during the parliamentary session today.