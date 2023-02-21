Faizel Salieh appointed as new SEC Chairman

Faizel Salieh appointed as new SEC Chairman

February 21, 2023   11:58 am

Faizal Salieh assumed duties as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), with effect from 20 February 2023.

Currently serving as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors, Salieh has over 40 years of experience in commercial and development banking both within Sri Lanka and overseas.

He also served as the Chief of Corporate & Merchant Banking at ANZGrindlays Bank; COO of NDB; Executive Director/CEO of NDB Housing Bank; founder MD/CEO of Amana Bank; and Senior Independent Director of Cargills Bank and HNB General Insurance.

Mr. Salieh, who holds a First Class Honours Degree in Economics with specialization in Banking & Finance, MBA and FCPM, played an outstanding strategic and operational leadership role in establishing Amana Bank as the first interest-free licensed commercial bank operating on the profit and loss sharing model in Sri Lanka.

He has also held Board positions in several companies in the business of Banking, Finance, Insurance, Fund Management, Stockbroking, Manufacturing, Trading and Education; and has served on State University Boards, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and several Government and Non-Governmental Committees in the fields of Finance, Economic Affairs, Housing, Construction and Tertiary Education.

