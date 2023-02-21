Cabinet nod to draft bill enabling National Security Council to be legislated

February 21, 2023   12:06 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval to direct the legal draftsman to prepare a Bill enabling the National Security Council to be legislated by an Act in Parliament.

The proposal has been presented to the Cabinet by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in accordance with an order issued by the Supreme Court on January 12, regarding the matter.

The National Security Council is providing instructions to the President regarding matters related to national security, since 1999.

Furthermore, the National Security Council is the primary executive agency for coordinating domestic, foreign, economic and military policies related to national security.

The Supreme Court has also recommended the need to establish the National Security Council on a constitutional basis and with a clear composition via its order issued on January 12.

