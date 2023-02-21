President ready to facilitate meeting between IMF, SJB and JVP

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that he is ready to arrange a meeting with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka’s opposition parties including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

Speaking during a meeting held with a group of businessmen, the Head of State also noted that he is willing to implement those proposals presented by the two political parties that are considered beneficial.