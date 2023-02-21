Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year

February 21, 2023   01:27 pm

Sri Lanka is tangled in the worst financial crisis in over seven decades, triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange that forced the country to annouce a suspension of foreign debt repayments in April 2022.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of this year, in line with its debt suspension plans, its cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The island of 22 million people is tangled in the worst financial crisis in over seven decades, triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange that forced the country to annouce a suspension of foreign debt repayments in April 2022.

However, Sri Lanka will continue to repay multilateral loans from several organisations including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, cabinet spokersperson and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
The loan repayments will include $2 billion in foreign loan repayments and $540 million in interest payments.

Repayments will also include $709 million in dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds and $46 million in interest payments, Gunewardana added.

Sri Lanka signed a preliminary agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last September but has to put its debt on a sustainable path before disbursements can begin.

“Talks with the IMF are at the final stage but they have not been concluded so it is imperative that public finances are handled carefully. These debt repayments will be done within the borrowing limits set in the budget for 2023,” Gunawardana said.

India and Paris Club members have declared support to help Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring but the island is still in negotiations with China, which is the largest bilateral lender, for simmilar financing assurances, Gunawardana said.

Source - Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.21

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Economic Commission to be established to facilitate local & foreign investments - President(English)

Economic Commission to be established to facilitate local & foreign investments - President(English)

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23 (English)

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23 (English)

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections (English)

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.20

Final 30 competitors of Derana's 'Api Wawamu' programme

Final 30 competitors of Derana's 'Api Wawamu' programme