Court issues interim order against Mathripala and Dayasiri

The Colombo District Court today (Feb. 21) issued an interim order against former President Maithripala Sirisena and General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Dayasiri Jayasekara, preventing the appointment of someone else to the position of SLFP Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha member Chamali Perera.

Perera had filed a petition alleging that the party is going to remove her from her position as a Pradeshiya Sabha member in an unjust manner without any disciplinary action and was preparing to appoint another person to that position.

Colombo Chief District Judge Poornima Paranagamage, who took the facts presented on behalf of the petitioner into consideration, issued the interim order to be effective until March 03, 2023.