New tax revisions a rescue operation  President

President Ranil Wickremeisnghe has deemed the recent tax revisions a ‘rescue operation’.

Delivering the keynote speech at the Tax Forum 2023, the Head of State had said “This is not a normal taxation exercise. It’s a rescue operation”, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Speaking with regard to the bailout Sri Lanka currently awaits from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he further noted that no other party, person or institution proposed any alternative options to the IMF.

“Only the Chamber of Commerce suggested alternatives”, he said in this regard.

The forum was organized by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM).