The debate on the President’s order under the Essential Public Services Act is to be taken up on Thursday (Feb. 23).

The decision has been arrived at, when the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene this evening (Feb. 21).

The relevant order has been published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2319/80, according to the powers vested to the President under the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979.

Accordingly, all services related to electricity supply, Petroleum Production, supply and distribution of fuel and activities related to health services have been made essential services.