Parliament to debate Presidents order under the Essential Public Services Act

Parliament to debate Presidents order under the Essential Public Services Act

February 21, 2023   06:58 pm

The debate on the President’s order under the Essential Public Services Act is to be taken up on Thursday (Feb. 23).

The decision has been arrived at, when the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene this evening (Feb. 21).

The relevant order has been published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2319/80, according to the powers vested to the President under the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979.

Accordingly, all services related to electricity supply, Petroleum Production, supply and distribution of fuel and activities related to health services have been made essential services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.21

Several protests launched islandwide against electricity tariff hike

Several protests launched islandwide against electricity tariff hike

2023 LG elections needed for the public or politicians?

2023 LG elections needed for the public or politicians?

Patali claims protests against revised taxes would not have occurred if the public trusted the Govt.

Patali claims protests against revised taxes would not have occurred if the public trusted the Govt.

President ready to facilitate meeting between IMF, SJB and JVP

President ready to facilitate meeting between IMF, SJB and JVP