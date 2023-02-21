Sabry discusses Sri Lankas current state with German MP

February 21, 2023   07:04 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry recently met with Dr. Peter Ramsauer, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament in charge of bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

The duo met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during Dr. Ramsauer’s visit from 15 – 18 February 2023, with the discussion focusing on the expansion of the existing cordial relations between the two countries, particularly in the context of the upcoming 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Highlighting the significant contributions made towards the Sri Lankan economy through the expansion of vocational training provided by the German technical training institutes across the island, Sabry also welcomed the close collaboration between the two countries on several projects.

Meanwhile, progress on the ‘Helmut Kohl’ Maternity Hospital in Galle and avenues for expanding cooperation in trade and investment, tourism and parliamentary affairs was also discussed between the duo.

Dr. Ramsauer was also briefed on the current political developments in Sri Lanka, including the measures taken to restore peace and stability, discussions with the IMF and progress on debt restructuring.

The visiting envoy and his delegation  also paid courtesy calls to President Ranil Wickremesinghe and  State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya during his visit to the island nation.

