No need to postpone 2023 LG polls  Mahinda Rajapaksa

Commenting on the recent controversies surrounding the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that there is no need to postpone the election.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist within the Parliamentary complex today (21 Feb.), Rajapaksa stated that his party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is of the strong opinion that the 2023 LG polls must be held as scheduled.

“These elections are there to be held, not to be postponed”, he said in this regard.