No need to postpone 2023 LG polls  Mahinda Rajapaksa

No need to postpone 2023 LG polls  Mahinda Rajapaksa

February 21, 2023   09:42 pm

Commenting on the recent controversies surrounding the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that there is no need to postpone the election.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist within the Parliamentary complex today (21 Feb.), Rajapaksa stated that his party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is of the strong opinion that the 2023 LG polls must be held as scheduled.

“These elections are there to be held, not to be postponed”, he said in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges