Showers or thundershowers in several areas later today

February 22, 2023   08:31 am

A few showers are expected in the Eastern province while showers or thundershowers are likely in parts of Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island, according to the Meteorology Department’s weather forecast.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

