Five arrested over break-in at Indian visa application centre

Five arrested over break-in at Indian visa application centre

February 22, 2023   09:26 am

The police have arrested five individuals including a woman for their involvement in the breaking and entering incident at the Indian visa application centre IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo last week.

Several stolen items including a laptop, a mobile phone, a tablet PC and a digital video recorder (DVR) were reportedly recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to the Bambalapitiya Police, the stolen laptop belongs to the chief local agent of the visa application centre.

The female suspect was revealed to be a member of the cleaning staff of the visa application centre. Her paramour is also among the arrestees.

In the early hours of last Wednesday (Feb 15), a group of three who arrived in a three-wheeler had made off with the stolen valuables after sneaking into the building.

Parts of the DVR were found discarded near a canal in Kirulapone.

The suspects had stolen the aforementioned items after their attempt to steal money from the visa application centre was unsuccessful.

Later on Feb 15, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced that IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo would remain closed until further notice, citing a “security concerns”.

However, the outsourced Indian visa application centre resumed normal operations five days later.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Court releases YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe after apology over controversial statements

Court releases YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe after apology over controversial statements