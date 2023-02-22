Professionals to take to streets today against tax revision

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says that a protest march has been organized today (Feb. 22) against the new tax revisions introduced by the government.

Media Spokesperson of the GMOA Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe mentions that several groups representing other trade unions will also join the demonstration.

“Thousands of professionals in the country, as well as representatives of all other categories of professions in all sectors, will gather in front of the Colombo Fort Railway from 12 noon to 1 p.m. today in this massive protest in order to reverse the unjust tax reforms implemented by the current government and to bring in a fair tax policy instead”, he said.

Dr. Wijesinghe further emphasized that today is declared a national day of protests against the new unfair tax policy and the unfair course of action of this government today.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Ceylon Bank Employees’ Union (CEBU) Ranjan Senanayake claimed that the protest is being organized against the government’s failure to respond properly to the months-long requests seeking the withdrawal of the tax amendments.