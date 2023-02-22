Man nabbed with foreign-made firearm and bullets

Man nabbed with foreign-made firearm and bullets

February 22, 2023   11:28 am

A person has been arrested in possession of a firearm manufactured in a foreign country, a magazine and nine 9mm-type bullets in Kalutara.

Police stated that the apprehension was made in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of the Katukurunda Police Special Task Force (STF) camp.

Police have also found 187 aphrodisiac pills (‘Madana Modaka’ pills) while searching the place where the suspect was residing.

The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Kalutara area, the police said.

He is scheduled to be produced before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, while Kalutara South Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Court releases YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe after apology over controversial statements

Court releases YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe after apology over controversial statements