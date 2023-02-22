Man nabbed with foreign-made firearm and bullets

A person has been arrested in possession of a firearm manufactured in a foreign country, a magazine and nine 9mm-type bullets in Kalutara.

Police stated that the apprehension was made in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of the Katukurunda Police Special Task Force (STF) camp.

Police have also found 187 aphrodisiac pills (‘Madana Modaka’ pills) while searching the place where the suspect was residing.

The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Kalutara area, the police said.

He is scheduled to be produced before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, while Kalutara South Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.