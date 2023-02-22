CBSL to be reformed for IMF bailout?

Former Member of Parliament D. E. W Gunasekera has revealed that the Government is preparing for the introduction of a new Bill pertaining to the reform of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo, Gunasekera explained that such reforms are necessary in order to receive board approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the USD 2.9 billion bailout Sri Lanka currently awaits.

He raised concerns over the introduction of such a Bill, stating that although this amendment was approved by the Cabinet last Monday, it is a ‘big attack on the nation’s sovereignty’.

Gunasekera further revealed that the recent electricity tariff hikes and the increase in prices of petrol are all part of the promises made to the IMF, in return for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The former MP further stressed on the fact that no individual has yet proposed an alternative solution to resolve Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, apart from the IMF bailout package.