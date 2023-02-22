CBSL to be reformed for IMF bailout?

CBSL to be reformed for IMF bailout?

February 22, 2023   11:37 am

Former Member of Parliament D. E. W Gunasekera has revealed that the Government is preparing for the introduction of a new Bill pertaining to the reform of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo, Gunasekera explained that such reforms are necessary in order to receive board approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the USD 2.9 billion bailout Sri Lanka currently awaits.

He raised concerns over the introduction of such a Bill, stating that although this amendment was approved by the Cabinet last Monday, it is a ‘big attack on the nation’s sovereignty’.

Gunasekera further revealed that the recent electricity tariff hikes and the increase in prices of petrol are all part of the promises made to the IMF, in return for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The former MP further stressed on the fact that no individual has yet proposed an alternative solution to resolve Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, apart from the IMF bailout package.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

New tax revisions a 'rescue operation'  President (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Parliament adjourned as opposition MPs protest demanding LG election (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

Disruption of elections all part of a premeditated plan  Anura (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.21

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

All govt institutions are responsible in ensuring LG polls are held  Opposition MPs stage protest in House

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Supreme Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges