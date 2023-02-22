Sri Lankan refugee seeking deportation attempts to end life in India
File photo. A temporary refugee camp in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu, India.

Sri Lankan refugee seeking deportation attempts to end life in India

February 22, 2023   11:42 am

Indian Police personnel have thwarted yet another suicide attempt at the district collectorate premises on Tuesday as they foiled a Sri Lankan refugee’s bid to end their life. The refugee wanted to be deported to Sri Lanka to join his parents.

The refugee identified as Joy came to India as an 8-year-old boy 25 years ago. After leaving the refugee camp in Mandapam where he stayed, the youth has been submitting petitions to various District Collectors appealing them to take steps to deport him to Sri Lanka. Frustrated over the delay in sending him back to his motherland, he attempted to end his life at the Kanniyakumari Collectorate in Nagercoil and was arrested by the police.

After being released, Mr. Joy was sent back to Mandapam refugee camp from where he went to Tirunelveli Collectorate on Tuesday to submit a petition seeking deportation. Mr. Joy came out of the Collectorate’s main building and argued vehemently with the police personnel surrounding him as he had attempted earlier to end his life in Kanniyakumari Collectorate.

Mr. Joy was walking towards the Collectorate main gate when he broke free and tried to harm himself with a window glass.

When two policemen tried to snatch the glass piece from the violent youth, constable Shanmugavel sustained a bleeding injury on his hand and was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Joy was taken in for interrogation.


Source: The Hindu

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)
