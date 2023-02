Another earth tremor of magnitude 3.2 has struck near Buttala, days after several minor quakes were reported in parts of Monaragala district.

According to the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau (GSMB), this minor quake was felt at around 11.45 a.m. today.

On February 10, minor tremors with a magnitude of 3.0 were reported in Buttala, Wellawaya and Handapanagala areas of Monaragala district.