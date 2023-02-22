Stocks of medicines were reportedly destroyed after a fire broke out at the Balapitya Base Hospital last evening (21 Feb.).

Accordingly, hospital staff had reportedly informed the Ambalangoda Police at around 5:45 p.m. last evening when clouds of smoke were seen in the warehouse in which medicines are stored, following which the Galle Fire Brigade had arrived to assist in extinguishing the flames.

While the fire is completely under control now, Ambalangoda Police stated that the actual damage caused to the stocks of medicines is yet to be determined.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short, Police said, adding that further investigations into the incident will be undertaken by Ambalangoda Police.