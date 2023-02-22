The Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court today (22 Feb.) ordered that the decision pertaining to the petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena will be announced on 01 March.

The decision pertaining to Sirisena’s petition seeking an order that all cases filed against him by the Colombo District Court pertaining to the payment of compensation for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks be dismissed was originally due to be announced today.

A total of 108 cases were filed against the former President and others by victims of the attacks, claiming that no action was taken to prevent the terrorist attack despite the group of respondents having received sufficient intelligence prior to the attack.