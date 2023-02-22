Court issues order on protesters in Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an order on the protesters who staged a demonstration near the Fort Railway Station this afternoon, the police said.

Citing the court order, the police noted that the protesters are barred from obstructing motorists and pedestrians in the Colombo Fort police division, damaging public and private properties and entering public institutions including the Presidential Secretariat, Finance Ministry and the Galle Face Green between 11.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. today (Feb 22).

The order has been issued after the police informed the court of the tip-off received by the Colombo Fort Police OIC about the demonstrators’ alleged plans to enter public institutions after initiating the protest march near the Fort railway station.

As per the court order, 09 respondents and the other individuals who joined them in the protest are further prohibited from inciting violence among the members of the public.