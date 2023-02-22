Tourism Ministry launches Travel Card

February 22, 2023   02:55 pm

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a ‘Travel Card’ as an initiative to further progress Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday (21 Feb.) between the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) and the National Development Bank (NDB).

Accordingly, those registered as various service providers to the tourism industry under the SLTDA are eligible to obtain the ‘Travel Card’, granting them access to special benefits when dealing with tourists, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said. 

He further noted that the card will be made available not only to service providers in the tourism industry, but also to those tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

The initiative is expected to enable the provision of several qualitative services within the industry, such as clear, updated statistics on the number of tourists visiting Sri Lanka, the exchanging of foreign currencies brought by tourists and ensuring that tourists are able to obtain all required goods and services in a safe manner. 

