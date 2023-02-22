The Supreme Court has dismissed the fundamental rights (FR) petition filed by Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera, convenor of the Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) without a hearing.

The legal matter was called before Supreme Court’s three-judge bench comprising S. Thurairajah, Mahinda Samayawardena and Priyantha Fernando today (Feb 22).

Siridhamma Thera, in his FR petition, had requested the Supreme Court to deliver an order mentioning that his fundamental rights were violated due to his arrest and subsequent detention under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Following a lengthy trial, the judge bench decided to dismiss the petition without taking it up for hearing.