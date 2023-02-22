Legal action against four vendors for selling eggs at higher prices

February 22, 2023   04:39 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken legal action against four vendors in Talawakelle for selling eggs above the price limits.

The raid was carried out by the CAA officers in Nuwara Eliya district based on a complaint received by them.

The apprehended vendors, who had sold a brown egg for Rs. 50 and a white egg for Rs. 48, have been released on bail. They have been ordered to produce themselves before the Nuwara Eliya District Court on February 28.

However, as per the gazette notification published by the CAA, the maximum retail price (MRP) of a brown stands at Rs. 46 and a white egg at Rs. 44.

The communiqué was issued in a bid to control the soaring prices of eggs in the local market.

