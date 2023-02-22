Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka

February 22, 2023   05:20 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and the Ambassador of Japan today (22 Feb.) signed an exchange of notes for a grant of USD 46 million.

Accordingly, Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena and Ambassador MIZUKOSHI Hideaki signed an exchange of notes for the USD 46 million grant to provide 20 million litres of diesel for the operation of state hospitals across the country.

The signing took place at the Presidential Secretariat today in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.22

Questions raised in Parliament 'top secret' visit by US officials

Questions raised in Parliament 'top secret' visit by US officials

Consumer Affairs Authority cracks down on fake online store duping customers

Consumer Affairs Authority cracks down on fake online store duping customers

How can someone who can't serve his own school, serve the country? - Sajith

How can someone who can't serve his own school, serve the country? - Sajith

Only half of govt's daily expenditure needed to hold LG election

Only half of govt's daily expenditure needed to hold LG election

Voters in Padukka send money orders to Election Commission for 2023 LG polls

Voters in Padukka send money orders to Election Commission for 2023 LG polls

Trade unions threaten to 'shutdown' entire country on 01 March

Trade unions threaten to 'shutdown' entire country on 01 March

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00