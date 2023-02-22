Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and the Ambassador of Japan today (22 Feb.) signed an exchange of notes for a grant of USD 46 million.

Accordingly, Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena and Ambassador MIZUKOSHI Hideaki signed an exchange of notes for the USD 46 million grant to provide 20 million litres of diesel for the operation of state hospitals across the country.

The signing took place at the Presidential Secretariat today in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.