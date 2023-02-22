Tense situation during IUBF protest in Homagama

A tense situation was reported during a demonstration held by the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) of the Buddhist and Pali University in Homagama.

There, the student Buddhist monks have tried to erect a temporary platform to start a Satyagraha at the Pitipana junction, and the tense situation arose while police were attempting to prevent it.

Footage of the incident captured on camera also show a high-ranking falling on the ground during the clash with protesters.