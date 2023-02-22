SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March

SCAT Airlines, one of Kazakhstan’s largest carriers, is due to commence operations to Sri Lanka in March 2023.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) stated that the airline will commence operations to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) from Almaty, Kazakhstan from 05 March 2023.

With the approval of CAASL, charter flights operated by SCAT Airlines will connect Almaty and Mattala once a week from the aforementioned date.