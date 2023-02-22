Tear gas fired at Satyagraha by Bikkhu students in Homagama

Police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse students from the Buddhist and Pali University staging a Satyagraha at Pitipana Junction, Homagama.

Earlier today, a tense situation was reported during a demonstration held by the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) of the Buddhist and Pali University in Homagama.

There, the protesting student Buddhist monks had attempted to erect a temporary platform to commence a Satyagraha near the Pitipana Junction, and the tense situation arose as police were trying to prevent them from doing so.

Footage of the incident captured on camera also shows a high-ranking falling on the ground during the clash with protesters.