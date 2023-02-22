BOI approval for two wind power plants by Indias Adani Group

BOI approval for two wind power plants by Indias Adani Group

February 22, 2023   09:07 pm

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) has issued a letter of approval to India’s Adani Green Energy Limited for the two wind power plants to be set up in Mannar and Pooneryn at a total investment of USD 442 million. 

The project will add 350 MW of electricity to the national grid within two years, the BOI said.

Thus, the wind power plant in Mannar will operate at a capacity of 250 MW while the wind power plant in Pooneryn will operate at a capacity of 100 MW. 

The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025, the BOI mentioned.

Furthermore, the new project will generate 1500-2000 new employment opportunities.

Earlier today, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had tweeted that the progress of the Renewable energy project of 500 MW in Pooneryn and Mannar was discussed with the visiting Adani Group officials this morning at the Ministry of Power and Energy, with the participation of officials of the Ministry, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Energy Authority.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.22

Questions raised in Parliament 'top secret' visit by US officials

Questions raised in Parliament 'top secret' visit by US officials

Consumer Affairs Authority cracks down on fake online store duping customers

Consumer Affairs Authority cracks down on fake online store duping customers

How can someone who can't serve his own school, serve the country? - Sajith

How can someone who can't serve his own school, serve the country? - Sajith

Only half of govt's daily expenditure needed to hold LG election

Only half of govt's daily expenditure needed to hold LG election

Voters in Padukka send money orders to Election Commission for 2023 LG polls

Voters in Padukka send money orders to Election Commission for 2023 LG polls