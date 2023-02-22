Sri Lanka-France agri cooperation can be developed  envoy

February 22, 2023   10:22 pm

Minister of Plantation Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana has highlighted the importance of identifying new localities for rubber plantation as a solution to address shrinking cultivations.

Addressing an event to launch a project funded by France to support small holder rubber planters, the Minister pointed out that rubber planters shifting to other crop cultivation should be strategically addressed.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador in Sri Lanka pointed out that Sri Lanka and France can improve agricultural cooperation to uplift industries such as rubber, a major foreign exchange earner to the country.

Rubber improvement of Value Chain and Embedded Small Holders Resilience (RIVER) project was launched today at the Ministry of Plantation Industries with the aim of supporting 6,000 small-scale rubber plantations in Sri Lanka. 

Funded by the French Government together with French tyre manufacturing company Michelin, the project will be technically supported by French Consultancy firm KSAPA.

