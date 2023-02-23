Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere across the island, the Meteorology Department reported.

Sea areas:

Meanwhile, mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island, while winds will be north-easterly with speeds between 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed may, however, increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.