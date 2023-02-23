Strong earthquake shakes remote part of Tajikistan
Source: United States Geological Survey

February 23, 2023   09:11 am

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 20 kilometers (12 miles) below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.

The quake was strongly felt across the border in some areas of Kashgar prefecture and Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang, but no casualties or damage has been reported so far, state media CCTV said, citing local information officers.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Measurements by different agencies often differ.


Source: Associated Press (AP)
-Agencies

