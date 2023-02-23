Suspect involved in multiple three-wheeler thefts arrested

Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested a suspect in relation to several incidents of three-wheeler thefts.



The officers apprehended the suspect while in possession of 5 grams and 560 milligrams of heroin during a raid carried out in the Pitakotte area of Mirihana Police Division yesterday (Feb. 22).



The 31-year-old suspect is a resident of the Nawala road in Rajagiriya, the police said.



Police have also found 05 three-wheelers which were stolen from the areas of Thalangama, Kaduwela, Grandpass, Mirihana, Colombo Fort and Kiribathgoda, based on the information divulged by the arrested suspect during the interrogations.

He will be produced before Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (Feb. 23).