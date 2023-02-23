Suspect involved in multiple three-wheeler thefts arrested

Suspect involved in multiple three-wheeler thefts arrested

February 23, 2023   09:57 am

Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested a suspect in relation to several incidents of three-wheeler thefts.
 
The officers apprehended the suspect while in possession of 5 grams and 560 milligrams of heroin during a raid carried out in the Pitakotte area of Mirihana Police Division yesterday (Feb. 22).
 
 The 31-year-old suspect is a resident of the Nawala road in Rajagiriya, the police said.
 
Police have also found 05 three-wheelers which were stolen from the areas of Thalangama, Kaduwela, Grandpass, Mirihana, Colombo Fort and Kiribathgoda, based on the information divulged by the arrested suspect during the interrogations.

 He will be produced before Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (Feb. 23).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls