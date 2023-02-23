Mystery sphere found on beach perplexes Japan

Mystery sphere found on beach perplexes Japan

February 23, 2023   10:13 am

A large metal sphere that washed up on a shore in Japan has perplexed locals and set off a flurry of speculation.

Authorities can’t say what it is yet - not even the police or bomb squad sent to investigate.

But what is known is that it’s hollow - and not a threat. Many suspect it to be a type of buoy.

The find in coastal city Hamamatsu has been variously dubbed “Godzilla egg”, “mooring buoy” and “from outer space” by fascinated locals.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed footage of two officials on Enshuhama Beach looking at the rusty, metal sphere that appeared about 1.5m (4.9ft) wide.

It had been found by a local who alerted police after noticing the unusual object on the shore.

Authorities cordoned off the area and conducted X-ray exams which did not reveal much more - other than confirming the object was safe.

A runner on the beach told local media he was surprised by the commotion, as the ball had been there for some time. “I tried to push it but it wouldn’t budge,” NHK reported him saying.

Local authorities have said the object will be removed soon.

This kind of find might not normally raise suspicion - but it comes amid general nervousness over unidentified objects since the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

Japan separately expressed concern to China on Wednesday about suspected surveillance balloons spotted over its skies at least three times since 2019 - an allegation it first made last week. Beijing denies claims of espionage.

The two countries’ defence ministers met on Wednesday, in the first senior bilateral security dialogue in four years. Both sides agreed to work toward launching a communications hotline this spring.

Source - BBC

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls