Two charge sheets filed against Sanath Nishantha, AG tells court

February 23, 2023   11:20 am

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Court of Appeal that two charge sheets have been filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha for contempt of court.

Accordingly, the State Counsel appearing on behalf of the AG informed the court of this matter when three complains filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena and Vijitha Herath and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka (JSASL) were taken up in court this morning (23 Feb.).

