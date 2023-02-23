The incumbent President has decided not to place his signature on the verdicts delivered by any court of law in Sri Lanka to implement capital punishment, the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today.

This was conveyed by Additional Solicitor General Nerin Fernandopulle.

The fundamental rights (FR) petition filed against former President Maithripala Sirisena’s move to place his signature on the death sentences handed down to four convicted of narcotics-related charges back in 2019 was called before a Supreme Court judge bench this morning.