Special committee to probe if telecommunication towers harm Sri Maha Bodhiya

Special committee to probe if telecommunication towers harm Sri Maha Bodhiya

February 23, 2023   12:22 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a special committee to investigate the reports claiming that telecommunication towers are harming the Sri Maha Bodhiya.

The committee was appointed after taking into account a request made by Ven. Atamasthanadhipathi Thera, according to President’s Media Division (PMD).

The committee comprises Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Chairman Prof. Niranjan Gunawardana, Director General of National Botanic Gardens Department Dr. S. A. Krishnaraja, Additional DG TRC - H. Ranatunga & Anuradhapura GA Janaka Jayasundara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

SCAT Airlines to commence flights to Mattala Airport in March (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan to provide USD 46 million grant to Sri Lanka (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

President invites all citizens to unite to overcome economic crisis, promote reconciliation (English)

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Petitions and motions filed over 2023 LG election to be taken up tomorrow

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

Group of voters in Padukka mail money orders to Election Commission for polls expenses

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

200% sure that court will not allow to postpone elections - Lakshman Kiriella

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls

Civil society groups stage protest near Election Commission demanding polls