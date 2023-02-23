Special committee to probe if telecommunication towers harm Sri Maha Bodhiya

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a special committee to investigate the reports claiming that telecommunication towers are harming the Sri Maha Bodhiya.

The committee was appointed after taking into account a request made by Ven. Atamasthanadhipathi Thera, according to President’s Media Division (PMD).

The committee comprises Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Chairman Prof. Niranjan Gunawardana, Director General of National Botanic Gardens Department Dr. S. A. Krishnaraja, Additional DG TRC - H. Ranatunga & Anuradhapura GA Janaka Jayasundara.