Edu. Minister concerned over shortage of teachers for A/L paper marking

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says there is a shortage of teachers who have applied for evaluation of answer sheets of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Speaking in the parliament this morning (Feb. 23), the Minister emphasized that although 19,000 teachers are required for the paper marking, only 15,000 teachers have applied so far.

Minister Premajayantha also mentioned that the cabinet memorandum regarding the matter was submitted a month ago and it was given the cabinet approval despite the difficulties.

He pointed out that the allowances for the teachers have been increased to some extent, adding that at least 1,300 university professors are also required to conclude the A/L paper marking process.

Minister Premajayantha who stated that there are issues faced by university professors, mentioned that a special discussion would be held with the Ministry of Finance in this regard on Friday (Feb. 24).