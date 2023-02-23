Two injunction orders issued on Maithripala and Dayasiri

Two injunction orders issued on Maithripala and Dayasiri

February 23, 2023   01:13 pm

The Colombo District Court today (23 Feb.) issued two injunction orders on former Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) chairman President Maithripala Sirisena and party’s General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.

As per the court order, Sirisena and Jayasekara are barred from removing Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) members Hasith Chamira Paranavithana and Chamika Harshani Silva from their positions and appointing new members in their place. 

The injunction order was issued this morning after considering two petitions filed in the Colombo District Court against the attempts to remove Paranavithana and Silva from their PS membership in an unjust manner, without any disciplinary action and contrary to the SLFP constitution and to appoint two others instead.

Colombo Chief District Judge Purnima Paranagamage, who considered the facts presented on behalf of the petitioners, has issued the injunction which is effective until 09 March.

