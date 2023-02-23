Member of Parliament Nimal Lanza has questioned how the 2023 Local Government (LG) election can be held, if officials of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka continue to act unlawfully.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (23 Feb.), Lanza reaffirmed President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s statement that while the Government has no intention of postponing the LG polls, a legal decision as to whether the election itself will be held is yet to be made.

Speaking further on the matter, the MP noted that in order for the election to be held, three officials of the Commission are legally required to place their signatures, which is evidently not yet done.

“The President has shown that he is acting in accordance with the rules set out in the Constitution of the country. Therefore, there is no point in demanding an election here, because if the Chairman of the Election Commission has acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally, an election cannot be held. So do not shout in here for an election, instead, protest in front of the Election Commission demanding for an election”, the MP said, referring to the recent protests staged by Opposition in MPs in the House, demanding that the 2023 polls be held as scheduled.

While emphasising that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is not against holding the election, Lanza questioned whether it is the right time to hold such an election, given the country’s ongoing crises.