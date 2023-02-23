Prof. Ranjith Bandara appointed COPE Chairman

SLPP Parliamentarian Prof. Ranjith Bandara has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) in Parliament.

He had also served COPE Chairman for the third session of the ninth Parliament from October 06, 2022.

Meanwhile MP Mayantha Dissanayake of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF), earlier today.

The position was previously held by SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva.