SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing of the writ petition filed by retired Army Colonel W.M.R. Wijesundara seeking a court order to postpone the 2023 Local Government Election until March 11.

This was announced when three petitions filed for and against the LG election were called before a three-member judge bench consisting of S. Thurairajah, A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Shiran Gunaratne this afternoon.

Citing the prevailing economic crisis, Wijesundara had sought a court order to postpone the Local Government election.

The Election Commission chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa, the members of the election body, the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the Finance Ministry and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the petition.